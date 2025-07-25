Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 3.4% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 0.39% of Charter Communications worth $202,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.37.

Charter Communications Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $380.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.39 and a 12 month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

