Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 200.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

JAAA opened at $50.71 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

