Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,581,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 106,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $36.55 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.