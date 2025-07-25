Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 65,646 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 3.7%

INTC stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

