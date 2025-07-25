Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,804.16. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Masimo Stock Down 2.2%

MASI stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.70. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.79 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a positive return on equity of 22.56%. Masimo’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

