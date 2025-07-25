Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $567.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $553.00 to $567.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.8%

TMO stock opened at $475.16 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,659,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,430,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,075,540,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,149,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,910,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,034,107,000 after buying an additional 455,004 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.