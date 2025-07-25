Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $686.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $220.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 295,524 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,334,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 164,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 120,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

