Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.5%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after buying an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after buying an additional 2,556,078 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after buying an additional 2,535,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.