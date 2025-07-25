Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QS. TD Cowen raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.90.

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $83,580.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,661,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,666,734.56. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $3,817,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,447.31. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,589,468 shares of company stock worth $18,114,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,351,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after buying an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,844 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,759,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth about $17,762,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

