Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,930,000 after buying an additional 156,679 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Revvity by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:RVTY opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.07.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

