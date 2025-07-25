Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock Position Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 138.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $47,822.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

