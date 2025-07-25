Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 7,994 Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Incyte by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Incyte by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Incyte by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Incyte by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 556,218 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Incyte Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of INCY opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

