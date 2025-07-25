Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,623 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

