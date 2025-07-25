Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $565.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $547.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price objective (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.67.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $568.40 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $576.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.36 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at $101,964,243.54. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.