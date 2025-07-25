Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 106.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Lifestyle Properties

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

