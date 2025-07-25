Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $220.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after purchasing an additional 310,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after purchasing an additional 578,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after purchasing an additional 841,276 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

