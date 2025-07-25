Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) versus Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Air China has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiant Travel has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air China and Allegiant Travel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air China -0.33% -1.41% -0.16% Allegiant Travel -8.11% 5.46% 1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Allegiant Travel 1 7 1 1 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air China and Allegiant Travel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Allegiant Travel has a consensus price target of $65.11, suggesting a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Allegiant Travel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegiant Travel is more favorable than Air China.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allegiant Travel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air China and Allegiant Travel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air China $23.19 billion 0.49 -$32.35 million ($0.07) -195.00 Allegiant Travel $2.51 billion 0.37 -$240.24 million ($11.57) -4.35

Air China has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Travel. Air China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Travel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegiant Travel beats Air China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. Air China Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, priority boarding, a customer convenience fee, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms and ground transportation, such as rental cars and hotel shuttle products; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company operates a golf course. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

