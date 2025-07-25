Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCKY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $23.34 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.67 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

