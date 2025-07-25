Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $935,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,325,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,999,000 after purchasing an additional 337,245 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,281,000 after purchasing an additional 397,857 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $407,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $88.00 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $1,573,924.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.