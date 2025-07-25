Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,641,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Century Communities by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 450,914 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 801,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,791,000 after buying an additional 99,136 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Century Communities by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after buying an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Century Communities by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,790.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,786.66. This represents a 21.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Down 5.7%

Century Communities stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

