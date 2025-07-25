14,807 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,807 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 108.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 18,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BBY opened at $67.31 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.