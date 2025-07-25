Comparing Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) and The Competition

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – ELECTRICAL” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Pioneer Power Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors 250 1079 1506 62 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

Pioneer Power Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.26%. As a group, “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies have a potential upside of 6.46%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $26.30 million $31.85 million -5.28 Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors $7.71 billion $702.35 million 17.53

Pioneer Power Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “MACH – ELECTRICAL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 121.51% -15.02% -7.87% Pioneer Power Solutions Competitors -3,597.40% -24.72% -12.14%

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

