Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $775,000 Holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acme United were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 574,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acme United alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 41,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,772.09. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.