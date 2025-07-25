6,285 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. This represents a 1.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

