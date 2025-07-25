PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 129.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $202.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.97 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

