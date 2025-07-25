Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 649 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of UFP Technologies worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,028.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $236.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.26 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $148.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.