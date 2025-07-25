Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,723 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $406,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 836,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,057.28. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ PAL opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Proficient Auto Logistics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $95.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Further Reading

