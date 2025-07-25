Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4%

SLB stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.