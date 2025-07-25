Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4%
SLB stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
