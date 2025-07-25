Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.3%

BRO stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $125.68. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

