Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEU. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,880,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $14,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,300.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 235,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after buying an additional 218,364 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,367,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 941.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEU shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI set a $205.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.64.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 5.6%

LEU opened at $242.33 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

