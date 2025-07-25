Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,263 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 200.0% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

DCO stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $91.60.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

