Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after purchasing an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Prologis by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.76 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

