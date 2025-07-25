Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,245,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,554 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $289,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6%

T stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.37.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

