Assetmark Inc. Has $152.81 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 415.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352,977 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $152,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,761.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.89 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.84.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

