Assetmark Inc. Sells 207,153 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,756,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,153 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned about 7.01% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $453,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

