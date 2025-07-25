Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.10. Braze has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $48.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.60 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $482,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 258,395 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,212.60. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $329,988.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 214,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,181.12. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,269 shares of company stock worth $2,479,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Braze by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Braze by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 236.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

