Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,323 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $194,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.9%

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra stock opened at $196.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $207.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

View Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.