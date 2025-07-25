Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Basf Price Performance
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Basf had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Basf Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.30%.
About Basf
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.
