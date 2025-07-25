Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Argus cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $203.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.15. Danaher has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $2,130,740,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.