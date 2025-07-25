Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $171.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $185.56. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

