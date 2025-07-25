Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $430.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.60.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $455.68 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $501.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $212,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,859,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.