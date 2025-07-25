Barclays Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $450.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $455.68 on Wednesday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $501.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.36. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $212,131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $69,859,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $42,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.