Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Insider Kyla Garic Buys 6,827,534 Shares

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Kyla Garic bought 6,827,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$27,310.14 ($17,967.19).

Raiden Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5,466.82 and a beta of -0.86.

Get Raiden Resources alerts:

Raiden Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Minerals exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Raiden Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiden Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.