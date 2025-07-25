Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Insider Kyla Garic Buys 6,827,534 Shares

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN – Get Free Report) insider Kyla Garic bought 6,827,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$27,310.14 ($17,967.19).
Raiden Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5,466.82 and a beta of -0.86.
Raiden Resources Company Profile
