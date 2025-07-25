NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2025 earnings at $10.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.43 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $264.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,134,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,545,958,000 after buying an additional 87,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

