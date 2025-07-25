Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,380 shares in the company, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock worth $21,024,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

