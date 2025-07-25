loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 37,514 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 37,514 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $75,028.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,103,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,474. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 70,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $140,700.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 3,957 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $7,914.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.33. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group set a $1.40 price target on loanDepot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in loanDepot by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in loanDepot by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 1,294,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 971,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

