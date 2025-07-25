Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) VP Sells $30,749.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) VP Jason E. Estes sold 634 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $30,749.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 77,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,240. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bank7 Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of BSVN opened at $47.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.43.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Bank7 had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. Analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $50.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSVN

Institutional Trading of Bank7

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $19,864,000. Twin Lions Management LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $13,962,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank7 by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank7 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.