Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs Purchases 5,400 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,940.50. This represents a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after buying an additional 630,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,616,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,938,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,483,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 887,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

