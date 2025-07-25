Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as high as C$3.66. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 47,550 shares trading hands.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 2.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Pulse Seismic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.0175 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.05%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

