Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells 966,576 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 966,576 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $14,537,303.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,797,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,148,248.64. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justin Rosenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Justin Rosenstein sold 729,228 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $10,996,758.24.

On Monday, July 21st, Justin Rosenstein sold 195,131 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $2,928,916.31.

On Friday, July 18th, Justin Rosenstein sold 226,600 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $3,396,734.00.

On Thursday, July 10th, Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $373,750.00.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.95 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

